Womanhood in Paintings – Cecilia Anastos Solo Exhibition - Gallery is Open Air in San Diego, CA
Award-Winning artist Cecilia Anastos is hosting an exhibition with the theme Womanhood in Paintings. Her gallery is open air. Ten visitors at a time with masks.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This collection depicts paintings of accessories women wear such as high heels, and figurative portraits of women silhouettes and faces.
If we were to describe Ms. Anastos’ paintings in three words, we would say: uplifting, colorful and profound. She creates contemporary figurative and abstract paintings. Her work engages the viewer in a dialogue. All her paintings tell a story, and she enjoys sharing her source of inspiration for each painting she creates.
Ms. Anastos’ paintings are unique original artworks, and come with a certificate of authentication. Her art heals and enhances the mood in all the rooms of a home. Cecilia Anastos’ paintings fit all budgets – starting at $300.
When you ask her why she paints, she tells you about the thrill of selecting the right palette with its infinite combinations of colors, tones, values. “I feel I am on top of the world because I can make whatever choice I want - unchained to opinion or judgements. I paint whatever I want - whether others like it or not. The challenge is having my hand holding the brush and interpreting what my imagination is projecting into the void. This journey to me is as important as the final product.
The feeling of my hand holding the brush when it touches the surface I selected to paint and my mind enters the zone and trust what the hand does… and there we are… the medium, the surface and my imagination unleashed.”
Her studio has a very relaxed atmosphere, and technology that will allow you see how a painting would look in your home.
Register for the event at https://www.ceciliaanastos.com/event-registration.html You can also subscribe to the artist’s weekly private messages at www.ceciliaanastos.com. Follow the artist on Instagram @ceciliaanastosart; and LinkedIn @ceciliaanastosart.
Cecilia Anastos
Cecilia Anastos, LLC
cecilia@ceciliaanastos.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn