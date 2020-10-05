The Fine Art of Wine
Cecilia Anastos presents her collection of wine bottle paintings along with a special offer to readers of this press release.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year in October, we celebrate wine culture in the Northern Hemisphere. Wine-making is an art and in celebration of that art, artist Cecilia Anastos presents her collection of wine bottle paintings along with a special offer to readers of this press release.
The full wine bottle paintings collection is available at https://www.ceciliaanastos.com/wine-bottle-collection.html
You will receive a 20% discount with coupon PR2020. Ms. Anastos donates 10% of profit to the nonprofit True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. When you support the arts, you also support service dogs for adults and children with disabilities.
Ms. Anastos expresses her art with acrylic paintings and oil pastels on gallery wrapped canvas or acid free paper. She adds her Italian sense of humor to her artwork - some of the bottles are labeled with the names of The Untouchable men from the Prohibition era, others have the ethanol formula on the label. The artist used wine to create the painting Bacchus (2016).
“If Bacchus ever had a color he could claim for his own, it should surely be the shade of tannin on drunken lips, of John Keat's 'purple-stained mouth', or perhaps even of Homer's dangerously wine-dark sea.” ― Victoria Finlay
Ms. Anastos’ wine bottle collection of paintings is contemporary, figurative and Bohemian style. Most of the paintings in the wine bottle collection are ready to hang, and she offers free shipping in the US. When asked to select two of her favorite works, she pointed to the Untouchables series, and the Flip Flop Brut. At the end of the movie titled The Untouchables, only Elliott Ness and George Stone remained standing. The painting titled Untouchables – Wallace and Malone Have Fallen (2016) represents that. In her Flip Flop Brut (2016), the label has the ethanol formula and she wanted to express the dichotomy of the elegance usually accompanied by a champagne bottle with the casual attire rendered by the flip flops.
Passion for creating unique paintings drives her inspiration. She is a self-taught artist. She learned long ago to trust the teacher within and to go to her inner world to fetch ideas for paintings.
You can subscribe to the artist’s monthly newsletter at www.ceciliaanastos.com. Follow the artist on Instagram @ceciliaanastosart; Twitter @AnastosCecilia and LinkedIn @ceciliaanastosart. She can be reached at cecilia@ceciliaanastos.com.
Cecilia Anastos
Cecilia Anastos, LLC
+1 619-200-9919
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn