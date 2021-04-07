Temporary full closures on Kuhio Highway for slope stabilization in Waikoko beginning April 14

Main, News Posted on Apr 6, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be temporarily closing both lanes of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in Waikoko between mile markers 4.37 and 4.45 for slope stabilization starting Wednesday, April 14 through Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The work schedule will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. The temporary full closures are expected to run at the times below:

Road closed between MM 4.37 – 4.45 Open at Waikoko to clear traffic 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. 9:45 a.m. – 10 a.m. 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. 10:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. 12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m. 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. 1:45 p.m. – 2 p.m. 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. 2:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

During the temporary full road closures at Waikoko, workers will scale the hillside to remove loose material above the highway. Workers will be scaling at the top of the hour, starting at 9 a.m., working for 45 minutes, and will open the single lane to traffic for 15 minutes. They will continue in this pattern until 3:45 p.m., at which time work will end for the day.

The slope stabilization at Waikoko is being done to allow for the safe reopening of both lanes in the area.

Workers are aware of the afternoon access schedule for the scheduled access at Hanalei Hill (mile marker 1) and will accommodate the midday convoy as much as possible.

As a reminder, Kuhio Highway (Rte 560) at mile marker 1 (“Hanalei Hill”) is limited to scheduled times and single lane access by convoy. The schedule for public access at Hanalei Hill is:

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays (Princeville side goes first)

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sunday and observed State Holidays

5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

###