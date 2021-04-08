IntelliBoard Pegged to Participate in Google Growth Lab

IntelliBoard Logo

...so excited about IntelliBoardNext...thrilled Google sees us as valuable participants in the Growth Lab. We enter with eagerness to learn insights to promote our global growth in 2021, and beyond.” — Dr. Tonya L. Riney, COO

MONROE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, Inc., is thrilled to announce it's nomination and participation in the Google Growth Lab. Google Growth Lab is Google's exclusive remote program for leaders of the most promising companies aiming to accelerate their business in the long term period with focus on international growth. The eight-week program kicks off in mid-April.

The Google Growth Lab will help IntelliBoard focus on four pillars: go-to-market strategy, Google Ads, BI & Measurement, and international growth. As IntelliBoard expands its global reach into LatAm, Europe, China and the Middle East, IntelliBoard will benefit greatly from the 1:1 meetings with Google experts to support this international growth. Google Growth Lab was created to cover essential topics to assist startups. Participants receive an industry analysis specific to their niche, analyzing market and anticipated growth areas/efforts. IntelliBoard will also receive insights related to branding, user research, UX, and website speed, to name only a handful of topics. Additionally, participants become part of a cohort, which enhances the overall experience, providing the opportunity to learn from others at similar stages of growth.

IntelliBoard plans to use the insights gained from Growth Lab to assist with their upcoming launch of IntelliBoardNext, the entirely new iteration of the IntelliBoard platform. The new platform provides a new UX experience with tremendous flexibility for how users want to interact with, view, and share their data. New capabilities included within this platform focus on data federation, metadata administration, organizational roles/permissions, a default library, a maximized report builder with customized data points, and conditional event notifications.

Dr. Tonya Riney, COO for IntelliBoard, shared her enthusiasm, "We are so excited about IntelliBoardNext - and thrilled that Google sees us as valuable participants in the Growth Lab. We enter the program with eagerness to learn insights to promote our growth in 2021, and beyond."

"It's incredible that we started with 3 people and employ more than 100 globally," stated Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO and Co-Founder of IntelliBoard. He continues, "the crisis changed the landscape of education and the importance of tangible data. Data that informs every facet of the educational process, to ensure success. We are happy to be an important, contributing part of that process."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use learning management systems. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in within the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. IntelliBoard has more than 60 partners worldwide. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users, contributing to the educational and training efforts of the global learning community. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions. Play with our demo site.

