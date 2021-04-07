New Challenge to California High Speed Rail Plans by Northern California City of Millbrae
New Challenge for California High Speed Rail to Underground Tracks as Northern California City Wins Land Rights on Train Route
This is an important milestone for both the City and BART. New housing and a premier development on the transit corridor is one step closer to becoming a reality”MILLBRAE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Millbrae announced a new agreement with the Bay Area Rapid Transit District to return several downtown parcels of land that give the City new opportunities to develop significant mixed-use housing and commercial units and further leverage Millbrae's demands that California High Speed Rail tracks be undergrounded.
“This is terrific news and an important milestone for both the City and BART. New housing and a premier development on the transit corridor is one step closer to becoming a reality,” said Mayor Ann Schneider.
“Thanks to the collaborations with BART Director Bevan Dufty we are pleased to finally see these important properties transferred back to the City,” said Councilmember Gina Papan. “With control of this land Millbrae will continue working with our congressional and state representatives to obtain an estimated $165 million in funding designated for developing significant regional projects, which includes undergrounding the High Speed Rail station.”
The pact between Millbrae and BART was signed Monday, April 5.
The deal returns land to Millbrae that BART had been holding as part of its extension into San Francisco International (SFO) airport. This agreement will turn currently underutilized land into a vibrant new development helping provide a catalyst for buildout of the City's prime downtown land.
The re-conveyance of property interests in four parcels located on the west side of the existing Millbrae transit station allows Millbrae to re-align California Drive to serve the already approved Serra Station project which includes 488 units of housing with 15% affordable units and 320,000 sq. ft. of office and commercial space. It also gives Millbrae the opportunity to develop a new adjacent transit-oriented project.
Millbrae will now consolidate several City owned parcels and will soon seek proposals from developers to build the additional transit-oriented project immediately adjacent to Millbrae Serra Station.
The approximately 0.85 acres of land transferred back to the City will be used for California Drive and transit serving uses. Upon completion of all land transfers the City will have about 1.2 acres of land for development on the west side of the station. The City plans to issue an RFP for development of the City owned parcels in the coming weeks.
The land agreement gives Millbrae new leverage in its challenges to California High Speed Rail and its EIR and other approval processes, city leaders said. Millbrae is pushing High Speed Rail to underground its tracks because its current plans would pave prime real estate in downtown Millbrae and turn it into a parking lot.
The City of Millbrae has filed a strenuous objection to the environmental impact report filed by the California High Speed Rail Authority, noting that the document violates the requirements of California's CEQA law.
