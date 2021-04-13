Invisalign Now Available in Harrisburg, PA from Exeter Orthodontics

Exeter Orthodontics is now offering Invisalign in Harrisburg

Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg is now offering affordable Invisalign for only $3,995.

[Invisalign aligners are] transparent and removable, making them more comfortable and convenient than traditional braces.” — Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisalign in Harrisburg is now available from Exeter Orthodontics and Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak. At Exeter Ortho, Invisalign aligners cost only $3,995. This price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, aligner trays, and even emergency visits. Thousands of patients across Reading, Allentown, and Easton have benefitted from Invisalign from Exeter Ortho. Now, patients in Dauphin County are encouraged to request an appointment.

“Invisalign aligners are worn over the teeth,” explains Dr. Wegrzyniak. “They’re transparent and removable, making them more comfortable and convenient than traditional braces.”

The aligners must be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day to be successful. Patients will visit Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg every few weeks to switch out their trays.

However, Invisalign may not be the best fit for every patient. Patients with more complex cases may still be better suited for traditional braces. Like Invisalign, traditional braces in Harrisburg also cost only $3,995. The wires and brackets are affixed to the patient’s teeth, making it easier to align certain bites.

Dr. Wegrzyniak and her team will walk patients through the two treatment options and help them decide which solution is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile. To learn more and to request a free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Braces and Invisalign from Exeter Orthodontics