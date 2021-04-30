Concora and Redland Clay Tile Announce Strategic Partnership
Redland Clay Tile Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora; Streamlines BIM Content, Accelerates Specifications, and Increases Sales
Concora instantly added value to our existing website and a better online experience for our customers.”ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers; and Redland Clay Tile, leading manufacturer of authentic Clay Roof Tiles, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Redland Clay Tile’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify commercial building products.
— Jose Ortiz, CEO, Redland Clay Tile
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Redland Clay Tile’s customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Redland Clay Tile’s website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for key buyers.
“Adding the Concora platform onto our website will make it easy for our customers to source product information and specifications.” – Gabe Santos, Regional Sales Manager, Redland Clay Tile
A core part of Redland Clay Tile’s web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive digital product content. Concora’s DxP platform has aided Redland Clay Tile with streamlining the distribution of all product related digital content and the management of design resources, primarily their CAD files. These will provide designers in the architectural and construction industries an invaluable representation of Redland Clay Tile’s products and enable the development, modification, and optimization of the design process.
Redland Clay Tile’s technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The dashboard makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Redland Clay Tile save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Redland Clay Tile to create the Digital Experience Platform, which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing Redland Clay Tile building product materials are invited to visit https://redlandclaytile.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Redland Clay Tile
Redland Clay Tile is the leading manufacturers of authentic clay roof tile in the world. We offer a 100% natural product from the ground up! From the heart of the land. Naturally, this ideal befits the name, because the clay of every Redland tile is truly of the earth. A harmonious union with the very land that helped create it. Historically, clay tile was formed by hand. As a result, personality was always a part of the handmade process. A process that is perfectly imperfect, with pleasurable variations in color, texture and shape that identifies a bond between the craftsperson and the craft itself. We offer a variety of series and colors to create a custom tile roof.
To learn more about Redland Clay Tile, please visit http://redlandclaytile.com
