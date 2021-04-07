Fundamental Asset Management Goes Live With Reporting as a Service Solution From Opus Nebula

Fundamental Asset Management has selected Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service solution for production of its quarterly client investment reports.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundamental Asset Management (FAM) has selected Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service® solution for production of its quarterly client investment reports. FAM and their clients will benefit through improved report packs, greater efficiency and automated distribution.

FAM undertook a selection process to identify the appropriate solution and partner organisation. Contracts were signed with Opus Nebula in February 2021 and FAM are looking to deliver the initial reports from the new system at the end of March. Speed and ease of on-boarding are proven characteristics of the solution.

Stephen Drabwell, Founding Partner at FAM, commented: “Reporting as a Service enables us to provide a high-quality, personalised reporting pack to each of our clients. The knowledge and experience of the Opus Nebula team coupled with the speed of set-up has enabled the solution to be fully integrated within just a few weeks. We have already noted significant productivity gains allowing us to produce our reports with more efficiency and a completely new look and feel. Our selection process included discussions with Opus Nebula’s existing clients as well as traditional selection measures and analysis. We are confident that we have selected the right partner to deliver the solution and to work closely with us as our business evolves and grows.”

Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer of Opus Nebula, said: “We are very pleased to be selected by Fundamental Asset Management and pride ourselves on the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of our Reporting as a Service® solution. We are delighted that the inherent characteristics of our model are attractive to FAM and are able to help them achieve their service objectives and meet their business deadlines. Our solution allows investment firms of all sizes to deliver a world-class reporting service to their clients that is straight-forward to use, affordable and future-proofed.”

About Opus Nebula

Opus Nebula was founded in 2014 to deliver the latest generation of reporting solutions to the global investment management industry. Opus Nebula has a single product, Reporting as a Service.

Reporting as a Service provides investment firms, wealth managers and asset servicers with a world-class reporting solution without having the costly overhead of managing, maintaining and developing the reporting system themselves.

Reporting as a Service is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud for security, resilience and scalability. The “as a service” delivery model significantly shortens the elapsed time to go-live as well as reducing the on-going costs and risks.

The inherent flexibility and power of Reporting as a Service effortlessly produces and distributes best-in-class reports at scale.

For more information about Opus Nebula, please visit www.opus-nebula.com

About Fundamental Asset Management

Fundamental Asset Management Limited is an independent, owner managed, investment management firm which has delivered outstanding investment performance through focusing on direct equity investment. It undertakes its own in-depth research, seeking out the best investment opportunities across UK and international stock markets. They have an unrivalled knowledge of the AIM market and have successfully provided AIM for Inheritance Tax planning and General Portfolio Management to private investors, trusts and institutions since 2004.

Read more about Fundamental Asset Management by visiting: www.fundamentalasset.com

