New ADVISER Validation Student Enrollment Error 782: Dropout Reported for Student in Grade Level Below 7th Grade

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

New Error 782: Dropout Reported for Student in Grade Level Below 7th Grade

Description: An enrollment record was reported for a student with a 202 Dropout exit withdrawal code and the student is also reported in a grade level below 7th grade. Please correct the student’s grade level, or change their exit withdrawal code. Typically a 205 “Not Enrolled Eligible to Return” would be used for PK – 6th grade students if it is not known where the student is enrolled. If the student’s enrollment has been confirmed, a 201 “Transfer Out” code could be used.

