Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Top Opportunities By Segments, Strategies By Market Trend And Player

The pegfilgrastim biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by application into chemotherapy treatment, transplantation, others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies.

The top opportunities in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market segmented by application will arise in the chemotherapy induced neutropenia segment, which will gain $194.2 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $127.6 million of global annual sales by 2023. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size will gain the most in the USA at $120.2 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market include taking advantage of the less stringent regulations to develop new and improved biosimilars, investing extensively in R&D activities for the development of effective and innovative biologics, focusing on establishing strategic partnerships with the large players to expand their research and developments activities in new drug developments and increasing focus on M&A growth strategies to expand the customer base and geographic markets.

Player-adopted strategies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market include investing in expanding operations in different geographies, improving infrastructure and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their service offerings.

The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2020 to $0.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is expected to reach $1.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Major players in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz, Coherus, Intas Pharmaceuticals, and Fresenius Kabi.

