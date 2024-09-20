Orlistat Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Orlistat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orlistat market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of obesity-related health risks, regulatory approvals for orlistat as a prescription medication, the availability of orlistat in lower doses over-the-counter, physician recommendations, and increasing costs of obesity-related healthcare.

The orlistat market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare spending on obesity treatments, sedentary lifestyles along with unhealthy eating habits, government programs promoting weight loss and healthy living, the aging population, and prescriptions to over-the-counter shift.

Increasing obesity rates are expected to propel the growth of the orlistat market going forward. Obesity is a medical condition characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, which can negatively impact health. It is commonly measured by a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. Obesity is increasing due to factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and sedentary lifestyles. Orlistat is used in obesity management by inhibiting the absorption of dietary fats, which helps reduce body weight and maintain weight loss. It is often prescribed alongside a reduced-calorie diet and exercise for more effective results.

Key players in the orlistat market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Roche Holding AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Life, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lannett Company Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Major companies operating in the orlistat market are developing innovative products, such as weight loss drugs, to enhance personal hygiene and comfort through advanced technology and design. A weight loss drug refers to a medication designed to help individuals reduce body weight by suppressing appetite, increasing metabolism, or blocking fat absorption.

1) By Type: 120 Milligram (Mg), 60 Milligram(Mg)

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

3) By Application: Weight-Reducing Aid, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the orlistat market in 2023. The regions covered in the orlistat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Orlistat is a medication used to aid weight loss by preventing the absorption of fats from the diet, thereby reducing calorie intake. It works by inhibiting the enzyme lipase, which is necessary for the breakdown of dietary fats in the intestine. It is typically prescribed for individuals who are obese or overweight and is most effective when combined with a low-fat diet and regular exercise.

