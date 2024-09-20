Organic Fertilizers Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Organic Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic fertilizers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.46 billion in 2023 to $10.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in demand for organic food, regulations favoring organic farming, awareness about environmental sustainability, increasing awareness among consumers about health benefits, and an increase in organic food sales.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Organic Fertilizers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The organic fertilizers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of organic farming, increasing government incentives and subsidies for organic farming practices, increasing organic farming, a rising population, and increasing agricultural output. Major trends in the forecast period include customized organic fertilizer formulations, continued innovation in utilizing organic waste streams, the adoption of digital farming technologies, vertical farming and urban agriculture, and the and the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices.

Growth Driver Of The Organic Fertilizers Market

The rising demand for organic food is expected to propel the growth of the organic fertilizer market going forward. Organic food refers to products produced using farming practices that emphasize the use of natural substances and processes. The demand for organic food is rising due to increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, environmental sustainability, and ethical practices, combined with the greater availability and accessibility of organic products. Organic fertilizers improve soil health and plant growth without synthetic chemicals, supporting sustainable and nutrient-rich organic food production.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Organic Fertilizers Market Growth?

Key players in the organic fertilizers market include BASF SE, Yara International ASA., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The Scotts Company LLC, Coromandel International Limited, Darling Ingredients Inc., T.Stanes and Company Limited, TerraLink Horticulture Inc., Jobe’s Organics Inc., True Organic Products Inc., Midwestern BioAg Inc., ILSA S.p.A, Gardener's Supply Company Inc., Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc., Sigma AgriScience LLC, California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Mirimichi Green, NatureSafe, General Hydroponics Inc., Greenway Biotech Inc., BioFlora LLC, Earthworm Technologies LLC, Solex Corporation Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Organic Fertilizers Market Size?

Major companies operating in the organic fertilizers market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as bio-enhanced fertilizers, to enhance soil health and boost crop yields sustainably. Bio-enhanced fertilizers are organic fertilizers enriched with beneficial microorganisms to increase nutrient availability and improve soil health.

How Is The Global Organic Fertilizers Market Segmented?

1) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Landscaping Or Gardens, Other Crop Types

2) By Source: Animal, Plant, Mineral

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Organic Fertilizers Market

North America was the largest region in the oganic fertilizers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the organic fertilizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organic Fertilizers Market Definition

Organic fertilizers are naturally derived substances that enrich soil fertility and promote plant growth. These fertilizers improve soil structure, increase water retention, and support beneficial microbial activity, contributing to sustainable and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

Organic Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global organic fertilizers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Organic Fertilizers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic fertilizers market size, organic fertilizers market drivers and trends, organic fertilizers market major players, organic fertilizers competitors' revenues, organic fertilizers market positioning, and organic fertilizers market growth across geographies. The organic fertilizers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

