Governor Cooper Makes Four Judicial Appointments

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Eula Reid to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 1 (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties), Jacqueline Grant as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 28 (Buncombe County), Diane Surgeon as District Court Judge in Judicial District 16B (Robeson County), and Debra L. Massie as District Court Judge in Judicial District 3B (Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties).

Eula Reid will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge J.C. Cole. Judge Reid has served as District Court Judge in Judicial District 1 since 2007. She previously was an assistant district attorney and an adjunct professor at Elizabeth City State University. Judge Reid earned her Bachelor of Arts at Elizabeth City State University and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Jacqueline Grant will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge Marvin Pope. Judge Grant has served as president of the North Carolina Bar Association and president of the 28th Judicial District Bar Association. She earned her Bachelor of Science at Western Carolina University and her Juris Doctor at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.

Diane Surgeon will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge Judith Milsap Daniels. Surgeon is a solo law practitioner and serves as Guardian ad Litem Attorney Advocate. Previously, she was the assistant public defender in Robeson County and managing attorney at Lumbee River Legal Services. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at Johnson C. Smith University and her Juris Doctor at University of North Carolina School of Law.

Debra L. Massie will move from private practice to fill the seat vacated by Judge Clinton Rowe, who was elected to the Superior Court bench. Previously, she was a public defender in Carteret County. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at Wake Forest University and her Juris Doctor at Campbell University School of Law.

