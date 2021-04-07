MDOT virtual public meeting April 15 to discuss M-20 improvements in Isabella County

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting discussing future improvements to the M-20 corridor in Isabella County, including the addition of roundabouts at the M-20/US-127 interchange.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 2021 6-7:30 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Zoom virtual public meeting

Meeting ID: 973 0450 3411

Passcode: 906025

To join the meeting by phone: 646-876-9923

Passcode: *906025#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to invest $15.4 million in 2023-2024 to rebuild 1.6 miles of M-20 (Pickard Road) from US-127 Business Route (Mission Street) to east of the northbound US-127 ramps. MDOT is also proposing the addition of roundabouts at the M-20/US-127 interchange to address congestion and crash concerns and eliminate the need for traffic signals. More information regarding MDOT's use of roundabouts is available online.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by April 27, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381