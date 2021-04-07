Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-69 rebuilding in St. Clair County starts April 12

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAYS: I-69 M-19

CLOSEST CITY: Emmet

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2022

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $38 million to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. 

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   I-69 traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts. Ramp closures at Riley Center Road will also be required throughout various phases of the project. M-19 traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will rebuild deteriorating pavement on both I-69 and M-19.

I-69 St. Clair County Project Profile

 

