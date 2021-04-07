For immediate release: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Contact: Dan Varilek, 605-773-3571 or daniel.varilek@state.sd.us

2021 SPRING LOAD RESTRICTIONS - PRESS RELEASE #6

For the week of April 5 - 9, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.

2021 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Effective Date Highway Location Begin/End MRM Length Posting Region April 6, 2021 SD 47 From US12 to SD20 west of Hoven 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 6, 2021 SD 47 From ½ mile North of SD10 to North Dakota State Line 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 6, 2021 SD 63 US212 to SD20 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 6, 2021 SD 251 Nebraska State Line to US18 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell April 6, 2021 US 81 SD34 at Madison to US14 7 Tons/Axle Mitchell April 6, 2021 SD 1804 From SD44 to Platte Creek 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell April 6, 2021 SD 1806 US18 North to Whetstone 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell April 6, 2021 SD 1806 SD44 to Lucas Corner 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell April 6, 2021 SD 26 From SD47 to SD45 6 Tons/Axle Aberdeen April 6, 2021 SD 26 From SD45 to Hand/Spink Co. Line 6 Tons/Axle Aberdeen April 6, 2021 SD 45 US14 to US212 8 Tons/Axle Aberdeen April 9, 2021 SD 25 From SD38 to SD34 6 Tons/Axle Mitchell

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Information may also be found at https://sd511.org/.

Click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. To subscribe go to: https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS

Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

