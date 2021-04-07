Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 SPRING LOAD RESTRICTIONS - PRESS RELEASE #6

For immediate release: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Contact: Dan Varilek, 605-773-3571 or daniel.varilek@state.sd.us

For the week of April 5 - 9, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.

2021 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Effective Date

Highway

Location

Begin/End MRM

Length

Posting

Region

April 6, 2021

SD 47

From US12 to SD20 west of Hoven

    

6 Tons/Axle

Pierre

April 6, 2021

SD 47

From ½ mile North of SD10 to North Dakota State Line

    

6 Tons/Axle

Pierre

April 6, 2021

SD 63

US212 to SD20

    

6 Tons/Axle

Pierre

April 6, 2021

SD 251

Nebraska State Line to US18

    

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

April 6, 2021

US 81

SD34 at Madison to US14

    

7 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

April 6, 2021

SD 1804

From SD44 to Platte Creek

    

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

April 6, 2021

SD 1806

US18 North to Whetstone

    

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

April 6, 2021

SD 1806

SD44 to Lucas Corner

    

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

April 6, 2021

SD 26

From SD47 to SD45

    

6 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

April 6, 2021

SD 26

From SD45 to Hand/Spink Co. Line

    

6 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

April 6, 2021

SD 45

US14 to US212

    

8 Tons/Axle

Aberdeen

April 9, 2021

SD 25

From SD38 to SD34

    

6 Tons/Axle

Mitchell

 

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change.  This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Information may also be found at https://sd511.org/.

Click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction:  https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. To subscribe go to:  https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS

Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

2021 SPRING LOAD RESTRICTIONS - PRESS RELEASE #6

