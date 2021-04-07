2021 SPRING LOAD RESTRICTIONS - PRESS RELEASE #6
For immediate release: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Contact: Dan Varilek, 605-773-3571 or daniel.varilek@state.sd.us
For the week of April 5 - 9, 2021
PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.
2021 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS
|
Effective Date
|
Highway
|
Location
|
Begin/End MRM
|
Length
|
Posting
|
Region
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 47
|
From US12 to SD20 west of Hoven
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Pierre
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 47
|
From ½ mile North of SD10 to North Dakota State Line
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Pierre
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 63
|
US212 to SD20
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Pierre
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 251
|
Nebraska State Line to US18
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Mitchell
|
April 6, 2021
|
US 81
|
SD34 at Madison to US14
|
7 Tons/Axle
|
Mitchell
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 1804
|
From SD44 to Platte Creek
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Mitchell
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 1806
|
US18 North to Whetstone
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Mitchell
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 1806
|
SD44 to Lucas Corner
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Mitchell
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 26
|
From SD47 to SD45
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Aberdeen
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 26
|
From SD45 to Hand/Spink Co. Line
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Aberdeen
|
April 6, 2021
|
SD 45
|
US14 to US212
|
8 Tons/Axle
|
Aberdeen
|
April 9, 2021
|
SD 25
|
From SD38 to SD34
|
6 Tons/Axle
|
Mitchell
The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.
A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571.
Spring Load Limit Information may also be found at https://sd511.org/.
Click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions
Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. To subscribe go to: https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS
Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.
