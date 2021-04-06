Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,566 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Senate Approves Senate Bill 262

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed legislation providing additional resources for the state’s transportation infrastructure. Missouri’s road system spans more than 33,800 miles and includes more than 10,000 bridges and culverts, more than 4,600 miles of rail lines and 1,050 miles of navigable rivers.

You just read:

Missouri Senate Approves Senate Bill 262

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.