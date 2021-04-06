JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed legislation providing additional resources for the state’s transportation infrastructure. Missouri’s road system spans more than 33,800 miles and includes more than 10,000 bridges and culverts, more than 4,600 miles of rail lines and 1,050 miles of navigable rivers.
Missouri Senate Approves Senate Bill 262
News Provided By
April 07, 2021, 04:51 GMT
You just read:
Missouri Senate Approves Senate Bill 262
News Provided By
April 07, 2021, 04:51 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.