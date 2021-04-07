Lingerie Fighting Championships Partners With FilmOn TV
Controversial MMA League Continues To Expand Into New Markets
Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today they have partnered with FilmOn TV. The popular OTT and mobile platform, which boasts more than 600 channels and 90,000 VOD titles, will be adding LFC events to its line-up.
“We are very excited to be working with FilmOn TV,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “Their platform is one of the fastest growing in the industry and gives us an opportunity to reach a huge worldwide audience.”
FilmOn TV allows its users to access tv channels from all over the world, including news, movies and sports.
“We’re excited to welcome Lingerie Fighting Championships to the LiveOn TV family,” says founder and CEO Alki David. “Their unique style of MMA should be a hit with our users.”
David, a Greek billionaire who’s holdings include Coca-Cola bottling plants in 28 countries, founded FilmOn TV in 2006.
Licensing arrangements for LFC showcasing on the FilmON TV platform was conducted by BRI.
In addition to events, FilmOn TV will be carrying all eight seasons of the Lingerie Fighting Championships reality series, LFC: Exposed! With several new seasons to follow.
“We want to give our fans as many options to consume our content as possible,” Donnelly says. “FilmOn TV will help us do that.”
LFC returned to action earlier this month with LFC31: Booty Camp 2, their most successful pay-per-view to date.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About FilmOn TV
FilmOn is an internet-based television provider owned by FilmOn.TV Networks Inc. It allows remote computer and mobile viewing of local TV worldwide.
For more information please visit www.filmon.com
Shaun Donnelly
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
+1 702-505-0743
shaun@lingeriefc.com
