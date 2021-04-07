Managed Lands Deer Program Enrollment is Now Open for 2021-22 Season

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Enrollment in the Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP) is now open for the 2021-22 hunting season. Open enrollment for the MLDP Conservation Option runs from April 5 through June 15 this year while the Harvest Option opens May 1 and runs through Sept. 1. New this year, fees are being charged for each enrollment option. Enrollments and fee payments can all be made through Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Land Management Assistance online system. Payments can be made by credit card only.

Enrollment fees for each MLDP option are as follows:

Conservation Option:

Standalone Property: $300 for the first management unit, $30 for each additional management unit

Aggregate Site: $300

Wildlife Management Cooperative member: $30 per management unit

Harvest Option:

Standalone Property: $30 per management unit

Aggregate Site: $30

The Land Management Assistance online system will require landowners hoping to enroll to create an account and draw a property boundary. An email address is required for the landowner and any designated agents the landowner may assign to the account.

MLDP is a program intended to foster and support sound management and stewardship of native wildlife and wildlife habitats on private lands in Texas. Deer harvest is an important aspect of habitat management and conservation. Landowners enrolled in either the MLDP Harvest Option or Conservation Option can take advantage of extended season lengths and property-specific customized harvest opportunities.

The Harvest Option is an automated, ’do-it-yourself’ option for MLDP participation that provides landowners with a deer harvest recommendation, tag issuance and general guidance about wildlife and wildlife habitat management. Participation in the Harvest Option does not require habitat management practices, deer population data or the participant to work directly with a TPWD wildlife biologist.

The Conservation Option offers program participants the opportunity to work with a TPWD biologist to receive customized, ranch-specific habitat and deer harvest recommendations and MLDP tag issuance for white-tailed deer and/or mule deer. This option does require the reporting of certain types of deer data as well as completion of specific habitat management practices each year to participate and remain in the program.

MLDP participation is completely voluntary. Once enrolled, program participants must meet MLDP requirements for the full year of enrollment.

Learn more about MLDP on the TPWD website.