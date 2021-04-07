Middlesex Barracks / Assault involving a police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20A301828

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9:23 p.m. Feb. 28, 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Assault involving police officer

ACCUSED: Mark Schwartz

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

VICTIM: Vincent Ford

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Current whereabouts unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following an 11-month investigation, the Vermont State Police has cited Mark Schwartz, a former officer with the St. Albans City Police Department, on suspicion of simple assault arising from an on-duty incident in February 2019.

The state police investigation began in May 2020 at the request of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. Detectives learned that while on duty, then-Cpl. Schwartz responded to a report involving a man who had just broken a glass door at a bar on Main Street in St. Albans at about 9:23 p.m. Feb. 28, 2019. Records reviewed by the state police show that Schwartz encountered Vincent Ford, who matched the description of the vandalism suspect, and then deployed his Taser, striking Ford, shortly after stepping from his police cruiser.

The Vermont State Police worked closely with the Attorney General’s Office on the investigation. After reviewing the state police case, the Attorney General’s Office requested that Schwartz be cited on suspicion of simple assault. Schwartz’s attorney accepted the citation on his client’s behalf Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Schwartz is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

Schwartz was a member of the St. Albans City Police Department from August 2017 until he resigned in March 2020. Further questions about his employment should be directed to officials in St. Albans.

The lead Vermont State Police investigator assigned to this case was from the Middlesex Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter.

The state police is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Schwartz’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Albans

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available