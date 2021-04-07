PRINTERPREZZ AND VERTEX MANUFACTURING ENTER STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO ENHANCE 3D PRINTING WORKFLOWS FOR MEDICAL INDUSTRY

--Improved Visibility and Processes from Optimized Design, Advanced Printing and Specialized Post-Processing Techniques in Unified Ecosystem--

With this strategic alliance, customers of both companies will be able to access an integrated platform for 3D design, advanced 3D printing and post-processing for medical devices.” — Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced a strategic alliance with Vertex Manufacturing where traditional manufacturing capabilities are integrated with leading-edge technologies. As part of the alliance, PrinterPrezz and Vertex will collaborate to provide customers with multiple services for advanced additive manufacturing of medical devices.

“Providing a full suite of offerings for our customers ensures better visibility, improved delivery times, and faster learnings and enhancements throughout additive manufacturing workflows,” said Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz. “With this partnership, we can provide medical device manufacturers with an end-to-end workflow from 3D printing to post-processing, all under one quality management system.”

Shetty continued, “PrinterPrezz has production facilities and innovation labs in the San Francisco Bay Area, close to major research hospitals, high volume surgery centers and innovative medical device companies. PrinterPrezz’s assets include extensive design services and equipment for metal 3D printing of medical devices and instruments as well as polymeric materials programs. Greg and the team at Vertex Manufacturing, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, have decades of experience in post-processing of complex, additively manufactured parts and offer traditional machining and specialized post-processing technologies. With this strategic alliance, customers of both companies will be able to access an integrated platform for 3D design, advanced 3D printing and post-processing for medical devices.”

Greg Morris, CEO of Vertex and CTO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “This strategic alliance will broaden the applications of 3D printing technology and how it can be utilized within the medical device industry. Getting that knowledge into the hands of engineers and surgeons is key to enabling next generation medical devices. With fully certified ISO 13485:2016 facilities, PrinterPrezz and Vertex together can provide a new level of insight, understanding and applications of the latest 3D printing technologies.”

About Vertex Manufacturing

The pioneering spirit that drove Morris Technologies, Inc. to become the premier global supplier of additive metal printing services and capabilities is now fueling Vertex Manufacturing. Leveraging decades of experience with thousands of applications across the aerospace, medical, defense, oil & gas and consumer goods industries, Vertex is committed to delivering products and services that meet or exceed customers’ quality and schedule requirements, earning `trust and conducting all aspects of what we do, and how we do it, with the highest levels of integrity.

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.



3D Printing is More Than a Push of a Button