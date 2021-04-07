Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,497 in the last 365 days.

Rule Breaker Snacks Announces National Retail Expansion in 1,650 Kroger Retail Stores

Rule Breaker Snacks has snack time solved with delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens.

The original bean-based brownies and blondies know today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you

Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie.

Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free.

Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free.

Creator of Innovative Vegan, Allergy-Friendly, Gluten-Free Treats Continues Retail Growth, Expands Geographic Footprint

We’ve seen the food buying experience change over the past year, and further expansion into Kroger aligns with our strategy for growth with an expanded retail footprint.”
— Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rule Breaker Snacks®, maker of innovative bean-based, vegan, gluten-free treats is pleased to announce Rule Breaker Snacks are now available in more than 1,650 Kroger retail locations, dramatically expanding the brand’s footprint in California, Texas, Colorado and the Pacific Northwest. Kroger banners include Kroger, Dillons Food Stores, Gerbes Super Markets, Baker’s Supermarkets, King Soopers, City Market Supermarket, Fry’s Food and Drug, Fred Meyer, and Smith’s.

Rule Breaker Snacks burst on to the scene in 2015 with delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy and wheat. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. In addition, last fall the company introduced its first Limited Edition seasonal flavor to the portfolio, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites.

The original bean-based brownies and blondies know today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide and have seen skyrocketing growth through online, specialty and retail channels.

“We’ve seen the food buying experience change over the past year, and further expansion into Kroger aligns with our strategy for growth with an expanded retail footprint”, says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We are thrilled to grow our national presence with Kroger and continue serving the vegan, gluten-free and food allergy communities while introducing our snacks to an even broader audience.”

For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on company news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
###

Peggy Kochenbach
Rule Breaker Snacks
+1 617-396-7350
email us here

You just read:

Rule Breaker Snacks Announces National Retail Expansion in 1,650 Kroger Retail Stores

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.