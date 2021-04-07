Rule Breaker Snacks Announces National Retail Expansion in 1,650 Kroger Retail Stores
Rule Breaker Snacks has snack time solved with delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens.
Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie.
Creator of Innovative Vegan, Allergy-Friendly, Gluten-Free Treats Continues Retail Growth, Expands Geographic Footprint
Rule Breaker Snacks burst on to the scene in 2015 with delicious, wholesome, clean-ingredient snacks that are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, nut-free, non-GMO, and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy and wheat. Deliciously soft-baked, Rule Breaker Snacks feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are available in both singles and Bite formats and in four delicious flavors, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P'Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. In addition, last fall the company introduced its first Limited Edition seasonal flavor to the portfolio, Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites.
The original bean-based brownies and blondies know today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide and have seen skyrocketing growth through online, specialty and retail channels.
“We’ve seen the food buying experience change over the past year, and further expansion into Kroger aligns with our strategy for growth with an expanded retail footprint”, says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “We are thrilled to grow our national presence with Kroger and continue serving the vegan, gluten-free and food allergy communities while introducing our snacks to an even broader audience.”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish as she searched for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 2,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
