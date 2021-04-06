DNR checking spill and fish kill in Plymouth County

REMSEN—Responding to a report of brown water in a creek, DNR is investigating a manure spill and fish kill that occurred about five miles southeast of Remsen.

The spill apparently started after Louis Pick, who owns LCNJ Farms, filled a tanker with manure from his confined beef operation late on Saturday evening. Pick says a valve on the tanker failed, allowing manure to run down a road ditch and into a tributary of Whiskey Creek. He discovered the spill Monday morning.

Monday, DNR staff found dead fish for several miles downstream. Pick blocked the road ditch leading to the tributary, stopping the manure release. He is working to recover pooled liquid manure remaining in the area.

The DNR will continue to monitor cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action. DNR fisheries is on site conducting a fish kill count.