Check out updated Air Quality Records webpage

Habits change. Historically, if you wanted public records you contacted the air quality records center and DNR staff found what you needed. Today most people discover they can readily find records they want online.

Keeping your needs in mind, the air quality records team completely revamped the Air Quality Bureau Records Center webpage. Now, up front and center, the page includes links to the most popular information.

Quickly access the EASY Air public portal to search for information on construction permits and recent applications. Looking for a draft or final Title V operating permit? Need information on current and historical air quality measurements? Searching for air emissions reports and trends? You can find all these and more on the Records Center webpage.

You can also directly access the electronic records storage system, known as Document DNA or DocDNA. DocDNA is a one-stop source for electronic records on air quality construction permitting, compliance, emissions testing and monitoring, and minor source emissions inventories.

Of course, DNR staff are here to help if you need us. Contact the Air Quality Records Center directly if you can’t find what you need. Choose from several contacts on the web page to request a record.