Kansas Protection Order Portal - File a Protection Order on Your Own

Kansas Protection Order Portal (KSPOP) is a court funded portal.

You can use it to file for a protection order online. It also has resources on domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault and human trafficking.

This portal offers helpful information, resources, and a clear path. You can complete the forms from anywhere and on any device. It is also free.

When you click submit, your forms are sent to the court clerk.

What you can expect

Secure and private platform

Helpful tips along the way

Real-time filing without having to go anywhere

Access to resources and answers

Access to support advocates

Questions about you, your children, and the person you're seeking protection from

The option to file when it is right for you

Questions take about half an hour to answer

Save your progress and continue later

Download and preview forms

If you aren't sure if you need a protection order, take this interview to help you decide.

Emergency Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233

National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

Kansas Crisis Hotline 1-888-363-2287

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence www.kcsdv.org

Kansas Legal Services 1-800-723-6953