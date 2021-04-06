Kansas Protection Order Portal - File a Protection Order on Your Own
Kansas Protection Order Portal (KSPOP) is a court funded portal.
You can use it to file for a protection order online. It also has resources on domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault and human trafficking.
This portal offers helpful information, resources, and a clear path. You can complete the forms from anywhere and on any device. It is also free.
When you click submit, your forms are sent to the court clerk.
What you can expect
- Secure and private platform
- Helpful tips along the way
- Real-time filing without having to go anywhere
- Access to resources and answers
- Access to support advocates
- Questions about you, your children, and the person you're seeking protection from
- The option to file when it is right for you
- Questions take about half an hour to answer
- Save your progress and continue later
- Download and preview forms
If you aren't sure if you need a protection order, take this interview to help you decide.
Emergency Resources
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233
National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673
Kansas Crisis Hotline 1-888-363-2287
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence www.kcsdv.org