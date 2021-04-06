American Author and Professional Santa Claus Elected Fellow of Royal Society of Arts

The Royal Society of Arts has elected a new fellow to its membership. The award-winning author, Santa Claus and TV personality Joe Moore has joined its ranks.

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time award-winning and international author and TV personality, Joe Moore, has been elected as a fellow to the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (FRSA). Moore is also a professional Santa Claus of 18 years, so in a way, Santa was elected, as well. This award is granted to individuals that the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) judges to have made outstanding achievements to social progress and development.

In the official language of the Fellowship Charter, "the award recognizes the contributions of exceptional individuals from across the world who have made significant contributions relating to the Arts, Manufacture and Commerce. Fellowship is only awarded to those who can demonstrate that they have made significant contributions to social change, and support the mission of the RSA."

Fellows of the RSA are entitled to use the post-nominal letters FRSA after their name. The distinction allows Santa Joe Moore to confer and participate with some of the most distinguished, philanthropic, and brilliant minds from over 80 countries.

Moore is anxious to further his personal goals to help children, and he strongly feels that the RSA may help accomplish this. Moore said, “As a Santa for nearly 20 years, my interests are to help and protect children. Whether this involves making certain they have enough to eat, a reasonable education, protection from the elements, or general safety of their person, these are the things that motivate me.”

Half of the 16 titles Moore has had published are geared toward children. He said he tries to teach valuable lessons on behavior and assist in child literacy in each book. Moore is published by The North Pole Press.

Dr. Tom Christie, FRSA, nominated Moore for the award stating that he felt Moore is a polymath that ticked all the boxes the RSA looks for in a candidate. Their discussion about the RSA can be found here: https://youtu.be/n_L5o4QsfVY

In Christie's nomination of Moore he wrote, “In addition to his fundraising efforts, Joe and Mary are the owners of a hugely popular and well-regarded publishing company, The North Pole Press, which for several years has been producing top-quality children's literature with beautifully-produced illustrations in bold, welcoming colours. They have both appeared all over the United States, including many appearances on television and other media, delighting readers of all ages. During the pandemic, they began presenting a variety of different series with an emphasis on reading and literary matters, continuing their work remotely due to public health advice and reaching a whole new audience as a result.”

About The North Pole Press:

Based out of Maryville, TN, The North Pole Press (NPP) began publishing in 2011. NPP printed its first novel through Lightning Source, a division of Ingram Content Group in LaVergne, Tennessee. NPP offers a selection of award-winning books in a variety of genres including Christmas books, suspense-thrillers, children's books, Christian family reads, and young adult for readers. NPP also offers multiple formats including hardcover, paperback, digital, and now audiobooks. More information on Santa Joe Moore and his publications and samples are available at the NPP website: https://thenorthpolepress.com.