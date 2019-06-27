North Pole Press Releases Three New Titles by Author Joe Moore!

Award-winning, multi-genre author, Joe Moore

Joe Moore called "the most versatile writer of this or any other time," will have three new books released in 2019. All of which are in different genres.

All books are available through The North Pole Press and Ingram Content Group.” — Joe Moore

MARYVILLE, TN, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning writer Joe Moore deftly moves from children's books to suspense thrillers to Christian family reads to young adult, Moore can spin magical stories for the kiddies one moment, while keeping you up all night with his thrilling new chapters inspired by Hitchcock's "The Birds" the next.

Moore's first new book for 2019 is Revenge of the Birds. This newly released sequel picks up at the end of “Return of the Birds” and begins a race against time to prevent the disease from becoming a world-wide pandemic. In addition to the attacks of the birds, there is a problem with the vaccine previously administered in “Return.” The antivirus needs further work before they can treat the birds or help the people needing treatment and prevent a global catastrophe. Many of the characters from "Return" come back in "Revenge" and are joined by new heroes. This book will have you turning the pages faster than you can read them.

Moore's second book, also being released this month, is in an entirely new genre for Moore. The Christmas Eve Journey is available on June 30, 2019. This book retells the event of "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as "The Night Before Christmas" from Santa's point-of-view. This offering complements and enhances the original while providing a modern, up-to-date version for today's family. Written by Moore and illustrated by his wife, Mary Moore, Santa explains to a perplexed father about how and why he does what he does on Christmas Eve.

Told in similar rhyme and cadence to "The Night Before Christmas," this poem and its illustrations will bring an entirely new tradition to your home at Christmastime. “The Christmas Eve Journey” teaches the meaning behind the blessed holiday to today's children.

Moore's third new release comes available in August 2019 and is his seventh installment in the popular Santa's Elf Series. Also illustrated by his wife, Mary Moore, this book features Carol Joynote, Chief Music Coordinator for the North Pole. As with the other books in the series, there is a message from Santa Claus, himself, This message will be on diversity and treating everyone as you wish to be treated.

Moore is already hard at work on a new series featuring a time-traveling elf from his popular Santa Claus Trilogy for next year. The elf has to save the North Pole and its residents many times and does so by moving back and forth through time to acquire needed inventions and protections, with perilous danger to himself and others as he ripples the time continuum. He must do this while preventing disruption in the time fabric or significantly changing world events. The first of the series is due out in 2020.

The North Pole Press publishes all Moore's books.

About The North Pole Press:

The North Pole Press (NPP) began in 2011 and is based out of Maryville, TN. NPP printed its first novel through Lightning Source, a division of Ingram Content Group in LaVergne, Tennessee. NPP offers selections in suspense/thrillers, children's books, Christmas stories, Christian family reads, and young adult selections for readers. NPP also offers multiple formats, including hardcover, paperback, digital, and audiobooks. All books and samples are available at the NPP website, http://thenorthpolepress.com.

To all booksellers: All North Pole Press books are available through Ingram Content Group and numerous other platforms. They are available for both retail and mass market through Lightning Source Wholesale Services, as well as internationally through Lightning Source UK Ltd., Europe POD, Canada POD, Lightning Source Australia AU Pty. Ltd., and other Global Agreements. To request a catalog of all titles and descriptions, including suggested pricing, contact Mary Moore at The North Pole Press for this and any other information.

To all readers: The North Pole Press fiercely supports copyright. Copyright fuels creativity encourages diverse voices, promotes free speech, and creates a vibrant culture. Thank you for complying with copyright laws by not reproducing, scanning, or distributing any part of our material in any form without permission. You are supporting writers and allowing The North Pole Press to continue to publish books for every reader.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.