Cobra Legal Solutions Announces Strategic Investment from Blue Sage Capital
Cobra's Partnership with Blue Sage Enables Acceleration in Company Growth
Leveraging Blue Sage’s capital resources and strategic network will enable Cobra to expand its service offerings while continuing to deliver exceptional quality to Cobra's clients.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobra Legal Solutions is pleased to announce a recently completed strategic investment by Blue Sage Capital. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with an additional office in Chennai, India, Cobra is a leading provider of legal services including eDiscovery technology services, eDiscovery managed review, contracts management and legal research. Under the leadership of CEO Candice Corby, Cobra has more than tripled in size over the last three years.
— Candice Corby, CEO, Cobra Legal Solutions
“Partnering with Blue Sage will enable us to accelerate our growth,” said Corby. “Leveraging Blue Sage’s capital resources and strategic network will enable Cobra to expand its service offerings and provide greater capacity while continuing to deliver exceptional quality to Cobra's clients." Cobra’s value-based approach to eDiscovery services, in particular, has been garnering attention from leading corporations and law firms globally.
Eric Weiner, Partner at Blue Sage, stated, “We are excited to partner with Candice and her best-in-class team and to support Cobra in the next stage of its evolution. The Cobra platform stands out in its commitment to service, responsiveness, and flexibility in managing its customers’ eDiscovery and legal services needs. Together we will focus on organic growth and acquisitions to expand Cobra’s service offerings as a leading Legal Operations Outsourcing Provider.”
Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (Legal), Marsh McLennan (Insurance), Sprock Capital Advisory (Accounting), Corsis (IT) and Cherry Bekaert (Tax).
Cobra was represented by VRA Partners (Financial Advisor) and Alston & Bird LLP (Legal).
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency of legal support services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Through a Value Sourcing approach and judicious use of technology assistance, we can significantly reduce the cost and risk in the business of law.
Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Cobra offers unique opportunities to exceptional talent and provides a safe work environment that fosters achievement and promotes professional growth. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms. See why at www.cobralegalsolutions.com
About Blue Sage
Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage currently has over $400 million of assets under management and seeks to partner with founders, families and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $20 million to $40 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $20 million to $125 million of revenue.
