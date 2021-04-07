Jombone staffing platform launches mobile app for businesses
Businesses can leverage the staffing platform by posting jobs & shifts, reviewing digital profiles, participating in staffing workflows, managing shift schedules & timesheets, all using a mobile app”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the recent success of its consumer app Jombone for candidates (J4C), Toronto-based startup Jombone, launched an app for its cloud-based staffing platform that allows businesses to manage their industrial staffing operations from the convenience of an iPad.
— Amit Arora, Co-founder & CTO, Jombone Inc.
“Businesses can leverage the staffing platform technology by allowing users to post jobs & shifts, review digital candidate profiles, participate in staffing workflows, fill & modify shift rosters, approve timesheets and review on-demand management reporting, all using a mobile app” according to its CTO, Amit Arora.
This new app helps businesses remain flexible with mobility and tap into hyper-growth as the economy continues to bounce back in the post-COVID-19 world“ he added. Currently, businesses are paying high hourly mark-up costs, which can substantially be reduced by using a simple, convenient, and efficient staffing technology like Jombone.
Revolutionizing conventional industrial staffing using mobility
In a progressively remote and Gen-Z world, businesses continue to adapt online models throughout many industries. The ability to manage the entire staffing cycle, by both candidates and businesses, using a mobile app is becoming increasingly popular as it helps to streamline processes. Jombone is quickly becoming the pioneer in the staffing technology sector.
Jombone helps businesses streamline staffing
Jombone is an all-in-one staffing platform that allows businesses to conveniently access employment-ready workers in local communities. The ability to leverage the strength of a social network by creating pools of dependable workers has never been easier. Jombone allows businesses to self-service their staffing needs by offering a fully automated end-to-end solution. All of these features and more make Jombone a go-to for streamlined workflows for small business owners, supervisors, general managers, operations managers, HR managers, and CFOs.
Integrated facial recognition-based time-entry system
Jombone allows employees to punch sign-in, sign-out, and break (paid and unpaid) times while at work using its facial recognition-based time entry module, making it incredibly easy to use. Shift supervisors and/or designated users can review and approve timesheets on-demand in real-time, with the data automatically feeds for payroll processing without human intervention.
About: Established in 2018 in Toronto, Canada, Jombone.com is a disruptive SaaS technology that empowers small to medium-sized businesses to manage their hiring and staffing processes independently, and to network with local, employment-ready, temporary, contingent, and on-demand workers in the industrial sector.
