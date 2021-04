Jombone staffing platform launches mobile app for businesses

Jombone co-founders Jombone for Business

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the recent success of its consumer app Jombone for candidates (J4C), Toronto-based startup Jombone, launched an app for its cloud-based staffing platform that allows businesses to manage their industrial staffing operations from the convenience of an iPad.“Businesses can leverage the staffing platform technology by allowing users to post jobs & shifts, review digital candidate profiles, participate in staffing workflows, fill & modify shift rosters, approve timesheets and review on-demand management reporting, all using a mobile app” according to its CTO, Amit Arora.This new app helps businesses remain flexible with mobility and tap into hyper-growth as the economy continues to bounce back in the post-COVID-19 world“ he added. Currently, businesses are paying high hourly mark-up costs, which can substantially be reduced by using a simple, convenient, and efficient staffing technology like Jombone.Revolutionizing conventional industrial staffing using mobilityIn a progressively remote and Gen-Z world, businesses continue to adapt online models throughout many industries. The ability to manage the entire staffing cycle, by both candidates and businesses, using a mobile app is becoming increasingly popular as it helps to streamline processes. Jombone is quickly becoming the pioneer in the staffing technology sector.Jombone helps businesses streamline staffingJombone is an all-in-one staffing platform that allows businesses to conveniently access employment-ready workers in local communities. The ability to leverage the strength of a social network by creating pools of dependable workers has never been easier. Jombone allows businesses to self-service their staffing needs by offering a fully automated end-to-end solution. All of these features and more make Jombone a go-to for streamlined workflows for small business owners, supervisors, general managers, operations managers, HR managers, and CFOs.Integrated facial recognition-based time-entry systemJombone allows employees to punch sign-in, sign-out, and break (paid and unpaid) times while at work using its facial recognition-based time entry module, making it incredibly easy to use. Shift supervisors and/or designated users can review and approve timesheets on-demand in real-time, with the data automatically feeds for payroll processing without human intervention.About: Established in 2018 in Toronto, Canada, Jombone.com is a disruptive SaaS technology that empowers small to medium-sized businesses to manage their hiring and staffing processes independently, and to network with local, employment-ready, temporary, contingent, and on-demand workers in the industrial sector.##