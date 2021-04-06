Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,440 in the last 365 days.

New report outlines state’s economic recovery strategy

A new report from WEDC identifies priorities for Wisconsin’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Released today, Wisconsin Tomorrow: An Economy for All recommends focusing on financial stability; education; health; community infrastructure, including access to affordable housing and child care; and a clean environment.

“A strategy for investment, for economic recovery and for growth must draw upon the authentic Wisconsin ideal—that everyone deserves an opportunity to prosper,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in announcing the report’s release. “Central to this strategy is a comprehensive approach that promotes economic well-being for every person in our state, which must focus on removing obstacles, valuing all individuals, and understanding their needs and their dreams.”

Learn more and access the full report.

You just read:

New report outlines state’s economic recovery strategy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.