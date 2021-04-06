New report outlines state’s economic recovery strategy

A new report from WEDC identifies priorities for Wisconsin’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Released today, Wisconsin Tomorrow: An Economy for All recommends focusing on financial stability; education; health; community infrastructure, including access to affordable housing and child care; and a clean environment.

“A strategy for investment, for economic recovery and for growth must draw upon the authentic Wisconsin ideal—that everyone deserves an opportunity to prosper,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in announcing the report’s release. “Central to this strategy is a comprehensive approach that promotes economic well-being for every person in our state, which must focus on removing obstacles, valuing all individuals, and understanding their needs and their dreams.”

Learn more and access the full report.