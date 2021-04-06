HPD Collaborative Supports Reporting of Antimicrobial Content in Building Products
Joining leaders in building industry, HPDC calls for research and transparency in reporting of antimicrobial chemicals to support product selection decisions.WAKEFIELD, MA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemicals are often added to products with the intention of protecting our bodies from microbes, such as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Joining with other leaders in the building industry, Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) is a signatory to a statement released March 31, 2021, calling for transparency in reporting of antimicrobial chemicals, with the intent of supporting the public in making informed product selection decisions.
HPDC is further supporting this effort with the recently published “Best Practices for Reporting Antimicrobial Content.” Developed by a working group convened by HPDC composed of experts in material health practice, chemicals, toxicology and other relevant disciplines, HPDC’s Guide does not take an advocacy position on the use of antimicrobial content. Consistent with the HPD Open Standard’s approach to supporting objective and consistent reporting of data, the guide provides a rigorous framework for manufacturers to report use of antimicrobials in their building products. The data is reported in the context of the consistent, reliable data reporting protocols and datasets HPDC has built over the last 10 years.
“The health impacts of including antimicrobial chemicals in building products, in everything from chairs to doorknobs to countertops, are not well understood,” said Tristan Roberts, Technical Director at HPDC. “Architects, designers, buildings, and consumers who want to select building products based on using healthier and safer materials are asking for more data, and this framework provides that. We are proud to join with the other signatories of this statement in supporting transparency and research.”
The Joint Statement on Antimicrobials in Building Products is available online, and additional organizations who support these positions are invited to sign on. HPDC’s Best Practices for Reporting Antimicrobial Content is available for use by any manufacturer that wants to report this content consistent with the standards-based approach of the Health Product Declaration (HPD) Open Standard.
