Traffic Count Sensor Repair Scheduled on I-81 in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised lane restrictions will be implemented Thursday night on northbound Interstate 81 in Lower Paxton Township so a contractor can repair a traffic count sensor in the roadway. The work location is just south of Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia).

Weather permitting, work will begin at 9 PM Thursday April 8, and be completed by 6 AM Friday, April 9. There will be alternating lane closures with one lane open to traffic at all times.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018