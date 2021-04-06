Work to Start on Geistown Corridor Improvement Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., of New Kensington, will begin the first phase of work on Monday, April 12, on a project to realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3018 (Bedford Street) to intersect into a single-lane roundabout in Richland and Stonycreek townships, and Geistown Borough, Cambria County. This improvement project extends 1.75 miles from the Bedford Street/Penrod Street intersection in Stonycreek Township, to the Scalp Avenue/Luray Avenue intersection in Richland Township.

Starting, Monday, the contractor will begin removing portions of the center concrete islands along Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue), Route 3018 (Bedford Street), and Route 756 (Belmont Street) to place temporary pavement. Temporary pavement and widening work on the ramps to Scalp Avenue, Bedford and Belmont Streets also will be done at this time. East and westbound passing lanes on Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street will be closed to prepare for traffic detours that will go into effect in phase two. More details about the detour, which is expected to go into effect in early to mid-May, will be released closer to that time.

This first phase is expected to be completed by early to mid-May. Road closures and detour for phase two, will go into effect at this time. Motorist should expect minor delays and should allow extra time when travelling through the area. Drivers are asked to use caution approaching and driving through all work areas.

Overall work on this project includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps will also be added.

Other work included in this project are the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shut-down from November 2021 through the end of March 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

