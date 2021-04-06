Work to Begin on the US 22 Interchanges Rehabilitation Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Grannas Bros. Stone and Asphalt Co. Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin work, Monday, April 12, on a two-year project to rehabilitate the US 22/PA 53 Interchange and also the US 22/Route 2014 Interchange in Cresson Township, Cambria County.

Beginning, Monday, April 12, the contractor will place single lane closures on US 22 in the area of the Route 53 bridge. Lanes will be separated by a barrier. The first phase will close the driving lane both east and west bound, for shoulder widening work to take place. Delays are possible while barrier is set for the closure. Then beginning on Thursday, April 15, the contractor will switch traffic and close the passing lanes to begin excavation work to lower the highway under Route 53.

Once this work is completed, the contractor will switch traffic and complete the excavation on the driving lanes. The contractor will also complete concrete patching and paving work on the ramps at the Route 53 Interchange.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

Work for this season is expected to be completed by late-November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project consist of rehabilitation work at both the PA 53 Interchange and also the Route 2014 Interchange, that includes but is not limited to, shoulder widening, roadway excavation, drainage, signs, guiderail updates, concrete patching, and bituminous overlay.

The overall cost on this project is $7.3 million with an overall completion date of late-November 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101