Work Resumes on the Route 1001 (Plank Road) Resurfacing Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will resume work on a project to resurface 9.8 miles of Route 1001 (Plank Road) from the Goods Lane Intersection to the Route 764 Intersection in Greenwood in Logan Township and the City of Altoona, Blair County.

Beginning, Monday, April 12, the contractor will resume work with both daylight and nighttime work operations. Work this season will consist of signal work throughout the project limits from Goods Lane to Greenwood. Drainage, milling, paving, signing and pavement marking work will take place in two sections this year, on Pleasant Valley Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard from 17th Street to 2nd Street, and also from Goods Lane to Frankstown Road on Plank Road.

Drainage work, ADA ramps, and signal work will occur during daylight hours Monday through Thursdays. Milling and paving work will occur from 8:00pm to 6:00am Sunday through Thursday nights. Flaggers will be controlling the intersections and motorists should expect minor delays.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $6.3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101