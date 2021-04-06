Single Lane Closures Route 119 - Bullskin Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane closures of Route 119 located in Bullskin Township, Fayette County. The lane closures will be located at the intersection n of Route 1035 (Bellview Drive). The closure will occur Wednesday, April 7 from 7am to 3pm. The left-hand lane closures will occur on both the north and southbound side of Route 119.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to replace two precast concrete inlet box drains.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

