Philadelphia Water to Restrict Route 291 (George C. Platt Bridge) for Utility Improvement

King of Prussia, PA – The Philadelphia Water Department is planning a lane closure on eastbound Route 291 (George C. Platt Bridge) between Bartram Avenue and Lanier Avenue in Philadelphia, from 8:00 PM Friday, April 9, to 5:00 AM Monday, April 12, for water line installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Philadelphia Water Department will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

