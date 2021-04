Health Council of West Central FL Announces Free Webinar Series on Social Determinates of Health and Health Equity

Dr. Hernandez is a pediatrician with expertise in primary care, underserved populations, and obesity medicine. Her early research efforts targeted understanding disparities in pediatric obesity among Latino and African American preschoolers. The Health Council of West Central Florida is committed to assessing the health status and resources of area residents and assisting communities with solutions to meet emerging needs.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning on April 27th, The Health Council of West Central Florida will offer a series of six, 90-minute webinars entitled “Eyes on Equity through the Social Determinates of Health” The webinars will explore how health is affected by many factors beyond genetics or healthcare.Social determinates of health describe the phenomenon of how social constructs can impact health in ways that may be unfair or unjust for certain groups within a population. Social and economic disadvantages such as poverty, lack of educational opportunity, food insecurity, environmental or neighborhood crime can result in poor health outcomes and health disparities.“Achieving health equity requires fundamental change across multiple systems and at different levels. Moving toward equity requires collaboration and systems change. We want to encourage that collaboration in the Tampa Bay area by providing an opportunity for participants to develop a knowledge base and begin conversations across the systems”, said Teresa Kelly, Executive Director of the Health Council of West Central Florida.Free Webinar Series Schedule of Dates and TopicsDate : 4/27/21Introduction to Health Equity and the Social Determinates of HealthDate: 5/14/21Role of Bias in the Social Determinates of HealthDate: 6/11/21Social Determinants of Health and the Consequences of Inequitable Access to HealthcareDate:7/9/21Inequitable Economic Determinants of HealthDate: 8/13/21The Role of Trauma and Systemic Racism in Health OutcomesDate: 9/15/21The Next Steps for a Cross-Sector Approach to Health Equity Leading to System-Wide ProgressAdvance registration is required and limited to 100 participants. All sessions are from Noon to 1:30 PM EST.ABOUT SESSION ONE, April 27th:Eyes on Equity through the Social Determinants of HealthPresenter: Raquel G. Hernandez, MD, MPH, FAAPDr. Hernandez is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine based at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. At JHACH, Dr. Hernandez serves as the director of the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Program in Pediatric Health Equity Research (PHER) as well as the medical director of the Healthy Weight Initiative. She completed her medical degree, pediatric residency and general academic pediatric fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD and completed a master’s in public health with an emphasis on nutrition at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.Dr. Hernandez is a pediatrician with expertise in primary care, underserved populations, and obesity medicine. Her early research efforts targeted understanding disparities in pediatric obesity among Latino and African American preschoolers. Here she was able to describe the critical role of parental expectations surrounding early childhood growth as well as describe the influence of provider-based counseling among immigrant, limited English proficient families.