Esportz Network will showcase its esports betting news expertise at its virtual booth at the SiGMA Road Show on April 7
Come find out why Esportz Entertainment Corporation/Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com), remains at the forefront of the esports betting news industry at its virtual booth featured at the upcoming SiGMA Road Show held in Las Vegas on April 7.
Esportz Network is a global esports betting news partner for Malta-based SiGMA, the largest betting news source in the world, providing betting news globally across all industries in multiple languages, (https://www.sigma.com.mt/en/home).
After a well-attended initial recent show in Ukraine, the SiGMA Road Show kicks off its next stop on its virtual global tour with a three-hour event in Las Vegas starting at 7 p.m. CET/10:00 a.m. PST on April 7.
Each month SiGMA will host a show on an interactive platform consisting of mini-conferences, which will focus on five key areas. The Las Vegas agenda will focus on online gaming and regulation, requirements for operating inter-state, the expansion of iGaming for tribes, and the online gaming debate in Nevada.
These hot topics will be explored by leading academics, policy makers, and thought leaders, bringing industry experience to the debate including -- Mark Clayton, Chair of the Global Gaming Practice for Greenberg Traurig, and Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, and Loretta Tuell, Managing Partner at Tuell Law and focused in the areas of American Indian Law, Governmental Law & Policy and Gaming.
“As the esports betting industry begins to accelerate in the global market, we are excited to work with SiGMA to capture and share the news about this innovative and rapidly growing part of the overall betting industry,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network. “Our team is also looking forward to speaking with esports betting companies at the show.”
The SiGMA Virtual Roadshow, (https://www.sigma.com.mt/en/sigma-roadshow/2021), will also feature a detailed expo floor with industry-leading products and solutions, making it the ideal place for networking and brand exposure.
You can register for the show here: https://events.sigma.com.mt/en/roadshow-registration.
You can also find more information about the show here: https://www.sigma.com.mt/news/sigma-virtual-roadshow-takes-on-las-vegas-in-global-tour.
ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.
Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network recently launched The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), an exciting late-night entertainment esports talk show, and is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.
SiGMA Road Show
Our Virtual Roadshow reflects SiGMA's global events opening in 5 major regions over the next few years, specifically Europe, the CIS region, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. Our previous virtual event, held in Ukraine, welcomed over 2,500 delegate registrations and over 1,500 conference views. There were also over 75 exhibitors and the number of total booth entries hit close to a 6k mark.
