A King in Paradise Presents: Impact Series
Thought provoking conversations around salient issues
A King Presents allows us to provide space for and amplify conversations that center history as we look to tackle important issues of the day.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part of its robust initiative to incorporate Dr. King’s legacy in academic spaces, A King in Paradise presents its Impact Series - a sequence of thought-provoking conversations presented at universities and high schools across the country. A King’s Impact Series promotes discourse on timely and salient issues.
— Steven "The Prof" Cleveland
A King in Paradise’s creator, California State University - East Bay’s Professor Steven Cleveland, has chosen two topics as starting points for the Impact Series discussions. Focusing on matters of policing, protests, and race relations, The ENOUGH panel, is inspired by a short film with the same title and explores assumptions that we have about policing and protesting. The panel will challenge stereotypes with facts, and facilitate deep discussions aimed at answering the question, "What's Next?". Discussing the implications of the pandemic in marginalized communities, the COVID-19 panel promotes health literacy about COVID-19. This panel will explore health equity issues that have made some communities slow to adopt the COVID vaccine.
“A King Presents allows us to provide space for and amplify conversations that center history as we look to tackle important issues of the day,” Professor Cleveland says.
Each panel runs 60-90 minutes in length and consists of discussion personalized depending on the community leaders and experts contributing to the discussion alongside Professor Cleveland. For more information on the project’s mission, visit akinginparadise.com or contact Professor Cleveland at steven.assistant@theproflife.com
A KING IN PARADISE is a multi-dimensional project that explores the untold journey of Dr. King’s five days in Hawaii during September 1959 and the impact of this journey’s legacy on our current social justice movements. King was invited to speak at the Hawaiian State Assembly one year after surviving a stabbing attempt, and a mere three weeks after the Hawaiian Islands achieved statehood. This project will explore the impact of Dr. King’s speech on those in attendance and subsequent generations, and use this impact to inform a film, course curriculums, and other education “impact projects”.
Anne Jackson
Anika PR
+1 310-567-0038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook