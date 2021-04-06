AL DENSON - DALLAS-FORT WORTH TEXAS REALTOR® EARNS THE MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL CERTFICATION

Al Denson

Without the proper guidance and support, Veterans often applied to use their VA home buying benefits but were unsuccessful. I give them specific action steps which helps them successfully buy a home”
— Al Denson
DALLAS-FORT WORTH , TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Denson is a REALTOR® with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans in the Dallas – Fort Worth area of Texas.

For more than 30 years he has been working in the real estate sales and finance industry. A great majority of his focus throughout that time has been helping Veterans to finance or purchase a home using their VA home buying benefits.

He is originally from Mississippi where he lived with his mother, who was a rural schoolteacher. In the early 1960’s she moved the two of them to Michigan, where there were better schools and employment opportunities.

Making the adjustment from the rural, agriculturally based South to an auto manufacturing city in the urban North was a difficult transition. Everything was different from the extreme winter weather to social interactions, especially as a 7th grader starting junior high school with no established friendships.
After high school and attending Michigan State University, Al worked as a professional photographer for a number of years before moving to California in the early 80’s. There he married his wife Ann of 38 years.

Al’s first direct experience working with veterans came as a solar energy consultant in a Southern California real estate firm that specialized in VA home sales. When the federal energy tax credits phased out in the 80’s it significantly reduced their affordability. They were subsequently phased out altogether.
Having worked closely with Veterans previously, Al accepted the opportunity to train as an in-house mortgage loan officer for a local Southern California lender. In addition to his loan origination training, he was required to have a California real estate sales license, which he obtained in 1987 and held active until May of 1995.

Many of the Veterans that Al met had served in Vietnam and had not been treated respectfully when they returned home. They faced a host of adjustment issues from meaningful employment to health concerns, as well as the difficulty of purchasing a home. Without the proper guidance and support, they often applied to use their VA home buying benefits but were unsuccessful.

It was an extremely difficult conversation explaining to a Veteran who has sacrificed and served honorably, that they did not qualify for a VA home loan. They were told that they were entitled to it but often unable to meet the qualifying criteria. Al learned that by informing Veterans on the home loan application process and giving them specific action steps to improve their credit and financial profile, they were often able to successfully purchase a home using VA benefits.

In 1989 Al became a contract and due diligence underwriter for several national companies that contracted with the Resolution Trust Corporation. This was the agency established by the federal government to manage the assets of failed Savings and Loan banks, which became insolvent and were seized by their regulatory agencies in the mid1980’s.

Working all over the country, under different state and regional regulations, reviewing title and mortgage documents that sometimes dated back to the late 1700’s, was like going to a mortgage college. The vast exposure, along with the mortgage underwriting skills acquired while performing these duties, gave Al a most comprehensive mortgage banking foundation that covered multiple facets of the industry. With his national mortgage experience, Al advanced his career to regional fulfillment leadership roles. He performed in that capacity for Wachovia, Washington Mutual, JP Morgan Chase, Met Life Bank and USAA Bank.

Mr. Denson exited the mortgage banking industry in 2014 and acquired his Texas real estate sales license. He aligned himself with the iconic Better Homes and Gardens brand and the very reputable Winans brokerage firm, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for over 30 years. His Military Relocation Professional certification and his extensive mortgage finance and real estate sales experience over the past two decades confirm that Al is committed to helping Veterans and has the expertise to do so.

For more information about this Military Friendly REALTOR®, using your VA home buying benefits and other relocation services that he provides, please visit the following websites:

VA Home Buying Information

https://buyingatexashome.com/

AlDensonHomes.Com

Al Denson, REALTOR®
Direct: (972) 900-9900
Email: al.denson@winansbhg.com



Texas state law requires all licensed real estate agents to provide the following state disclosures:
Information about Brokerage Services
Consumer Protection Notice

Al Denson
Better Homes and Gardens ~ Winans
+1 972-900-9900
email us here

You just read:

AL DENSON - DALLAS-FORT WORTH TEXAS REALTOR® EARNS THE MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL CERTFICATION

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Al Denson
Better Homes and Gardens ~ Winans
+1 972-900-9900
Company/Organization
Military Real Estate Professionals
7992 Shady Oak Tr
Charlotte, North Carolina, 28210
United States
9175882117
Visit Newsroom
About

Our company provides professional Press Release writing and distribution services for Real Estate agents who have earned their Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. Their news stories are 1,000 words and are published on all of the Military Base sites, Real Estate & Property Management News, International Banking & Investment, Social Media and online Newspapers. Moreover, our clients Press Releases are also submitted to every Media outlet in their State as well as all of the Media outlets in 2 Countries of their choice!!! Because of our exclusivity, our clients news articles are found on the first page of Google when anyone searches for a Military Relocation Professional in their City and State and the Military Base closest to them.

http://www.militaryrelocationagents.com/

More From This Author
AL DENSON - DALLAS-FORT WORTH TEXAS REALTOR® EARNS THE MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL CERTFICATION
DALLAS TEXAS REALTOR® MARLIN WILBUR EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
SALT LAKE CITY UTAH REALTOR® TOM PERRY EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
View All Stories From This Author