USERFUL WELCOMES LEADER IN MISSION CRITICAL OPERATIONS, SHANE VEGA
Former AVI-SPL Control Room expert to lead company’s Product Marketing
His expertise in control rooms and mission critical applications makes him the perfect fit to help us address the needs of our priority market and customers”SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise, announced the appointment of Shane Vega as Director of Product Marketing & Business Development. In this role Vega will be responsible for scaling the product team and managing Userful’s expanding product suite.
— John Marshall - Userful CEO
“We are happy to have Shane join the Userful team”, says John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “His expertise in control rooms and mission critical applications makes him the perfect fit to help us address the needs of our priority market and customers”.
A subject matter expert, Vega brings more than 22 years of expertise dealing with advanced technologies used to provide situational awareness and brand awareness to his role at Userful. Most recently, Vega held the role of National Business Development Manager within the Advanced Solutions Group (formerly known as The Control Room Group) at AVI-SPL—the world’s largest AV integrator.
“During my tenure at AVI-SPL, I learned about Userful and their Visual Networking Platform” says Vega. “I was immediately sold on their vision for the future of AV and mission critical infrastructure for the enterprise, so when they asked me to join the company and help them enhance their product roadmap, I was eager to lend my support to advancing their market-leading technology. I look forward to being part of a company at the cutting edge of visual transformation platforms for the enterprise”
About Userful
Userful’s Visual Networking Platform empowers enterprise IT teams to centrally manage AV applications and services over the network—from control rooms to digital signage, corporate communications and retail. By leveraging network infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and using only a commercially available PC or server, Userful delivers high performance, reliability and security with an industry leading TCO. https://userful.com/
