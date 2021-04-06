Comprehensive Technology Solution Website Launched By ITsavvy

ITsavvy announced a new leading-edge website that allows users to effectively and efficiently navigate content and access the resources that they require.

The website enables our clients, partners, and colleagues to effectively access the resources that they require – on any device that they desire. ” — ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., announced a new leading-edge website that allows users to effectively and efficiently navigate content and access the resources that they require.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “We are excited about our website transformation. The website enables our clients, partners and colleagues to effectively access the resources that they require – on any device that they desire. Our clients can gain knowledge about our products and solutions and quickly provision their technology needs or request engagement from our experts.”

A key component of the website is the savvyPortal for ecommerce, where visitors can research and procure 4,000,000 IT products and 2,000 brands.

Features of the newly designed website include:

• More IT products and brands

• More technology solutions and capabilities

• A responsive design that works across all mobile and stationary devices

• A wider design format

• Simplified navigation and messaging

• Improved search functionality

• More vendor partner content

• A help and training platform for navigating savvyPortal

At ITsavvy’s website, located at ITsavvy.com, visitors can Request a New Account. https://www.itsavvy.com/new-account-request/

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/comprehensive-technology-solution-website-launched-by-itsavvy/

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

