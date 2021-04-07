Wicked Lab, in South Korea, Launches BeVeg Certified Vegan Pink Gummy Bear, a Once-a-Day Premium Vitamin Jelly Brand.

South Korea, Launches BeVeg Certified Vegan Pink Gummy Bear, a Once-a-Day Premium Vitamin Jelly Brand.

South Korea, Launches BeVeg Certified Vegan Pink Gummy Bear, a Once-a-Day Premium Vitamin Jelly Brand.

We are very excited about earning our vegan certification from BeVeg -- the most reliable and credible vegan label on the international marketplace. ”
— Wicked Lab
YEONSU-GU, INCHEON, KOREA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Lab, in South Korea, launches BeVeg certified vegan Pink Gummy Bear, a once-a-day premium vitamin jelly brand.

Wicked Lab CEO, Kim Sun-kyung, created a natural nutritional supplement that can be eaten easily and comfortably, like candy. The Pink Gummy Bear is a familiar jelly type vitamin candy that deviates from the traditional pill form in that it is tasty and vegan.

"We are very excited about earning our vegan certification from BeVeg -- the most reliable and credible vegan label on the international marketplace," says Sun-kyung.

Pink Gummy Bears contain 10 different kinds of vitamins and minerals plus biotin, which makes this tasty chew good for your hair, skin, nails, and overall physical health. While most gummy products on the market contain gelatin (cows elbows, knees, pigs feet, horse hooves), this gummy vitamin is made of vegetable pectin, so vegans can also consume it. Pink Gummy excludes allergic ingredients such as genetically modified ingredients, preservatives, and sugar made from bone char. New types of inner beauty follow-up products are scheduled to be released this year, and plan to be applied for BeVeg vegan certification.

Wicked Lab underwent an on-site audit in Korea in accordance with the ISO accredited BeVeg standard by IGSC, an authorized certification body. The BeVeg vegan certification standard and trademark is considered the most reliable benchmark for vegan integrity in the global marketplace.

IGSC
Certification Body
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Wicked Lab, in South Korea, Launches BeVeg Certified Vegan Pink Gummy Bear, a Once-a-Day Premium Vitamin Jelly Brand.

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
IGSC
Certification Body
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
Wicked Lab, in South Korea, Launches BeVeg Certified Vegan Pink Gummy Bear, a Once-a-Day Premium Vitamin Jelly Brand.
STC Certification Body in the Baltic and Nordic Region Adopts BeVeg Vegan Certification Program
OCE GLOBAL OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED TO DO VEGAN CERTIFICATION BY BEVEG, THE FIRST VEGAN CERTIFICATION UNDER ACCREDITATION
View All Stories From This Author