CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Data Privacy Legislation from Rules Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis applauded the passage of Senate Bill 1734, Consumer Data Privacy legislation from the Rules Committee. In January, the CFO outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session. This was the final committee stop for SB 1734 before going to the Senate floor. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “There’s nothing more valuable to a person than one’s own identity, and Floridians deserve to have control over their own personal information. We must protect Florida’s consumers from the big tech companies who look to profit from consumers private information, and that is why I have called on the Legislature to pass these critical protections. A special thank you to Governor DeSantis, President Simpson, Senator Passidomo and Senator Bradley for prioritizing this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected.” ###

