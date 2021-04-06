Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Perthera Partner to Deliver Precision Treatment Options to Improve Patient Survival
The Personalized Treatment Program Combines Molecular Profiling and Biomarker Testing while Monitoring Outcomes to Advance ScienceWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (the Alliance) and Perthera, a precision oncology outcomes market leader, have partnered to provide molecular profiling with personalized treatment recommendations to improve patient outcomes. Together the organizations will enroll 500 patients in a clinical study to demonstrate the impact of precision oncology on colorectal cancer treatment, with a targeted focus on underserved populations who have lower access to high-quality care.
“The Alliance is committed to bringing innovation to our community as quickly as possible, with the number one goal of saving lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Alliance. “Our Personalized Treatment Program, powered by Perthera’s Precision Oncology Platform, uses artificial intelligence to match patients with treatment options that will work best against their specific tumor. This is the same type of matching completed at world-class medical institutions, but our patients will receive it at no cost, no matter where they live.”
All patients who have had or will soon get biomarker testing can enroll, regardless of their location. If a patient has not been tested, Perthera’s clinical team will coordinate testing so the patient can enroll.
Once enrolled, patients and their care teams will receive life-saving resources, including Perthera’s precisely matched treatment recommendations proven to increase survival, clinical trial matching shown to increase enrollment at five times the national average, and the Alliance’s extensive patient support and navigation resources. This program further aims to capture and publish improved patient outcomes to advance medicine and science for patients now and in the future.
“We are thrilled to be launching this program with the Alliance, the leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to serving colorectal cancer patients and advancing high-quality cancer care, by driving our united campaign with and for patients across the country,” said Gary Gregory, CEO of Perthera. “We will build on the Alliance’s powerful efforts to significantly improve overall and progression-free survival rates and use real-world evidence to advance medical research. Working with the Alliance, we are enrolling physicians and patients across the U.S. in a distributed clinical study and improving patient outcomes, including those audiences with historically lower access to precision medicine.”
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. and the fourth most common cancer impacting both men and women. With the combined strength of these organizations, this collaborative program will dramatically impact this major form of cancer and create innovative solutions.
To learn more about the program and how it is delivering the most comprehensive cancer care, please visit: https://www.ccalliance.org/patient-family-support/personalized-treatment-program
To learn more about Perthera’s Precision Oncology Platform and how it is proven to advance patient outcomes, please contact us at: Hope@Perthera.com or (833) 781-7810.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
About Perthera
Perthera is the leading Precision Oncology Company advancing cancer care through our Precision Medicine Platform. Our innovative technology precisely matches cancer patients with ranked treatment recommendations and has been utilized by over 250 US healthcare sites and by more than 10% of all oncologists. We have developed a turnkey Precision Oncology Platform with an AI-driven Intelligence Engine, which has been clinically proven to extend cancer patients’ overall survival rates by over a year and progression-free survival rates by a factor of 2.4X. Perthera positions hospitals and physicians to deliver best-in-class cancer care to improve patient outcomes and save lives without altering their current clinical practices, patient flow, or lab preferences. The Perthera Platform also offers a highly comprehensive Precision Cancer Database and well-curated Real-World-Data, which delivers significant value to BioPharma (Pharma, BioTech, Drug Development, and Clinical Research Organizations).
For more information, visit Perthera.com.
Steven Bushong
Senior Manager of Strategic Communications
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
Direct: (330) 957-0484
Email: sbushong@ccalliance.org
Gary Gregory, CEO
Pethera, Inc
Direct: (508) 397-8885
Email: ggregory@perthera.com
Safe Harbor Statement:
The statements in the press release that relate to Perthera, Inc. (the “Company”) expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance, business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
