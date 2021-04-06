Benchmark of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors on Koi Computers’ HPC Servers Now Available

Koi Computers, one of the leading turnkey HPC solution providers, is offering a free benchmark of HPC servers with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

CHICAGO, ILL. , U.S., April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO--- Koi Computers, one of the leading turnkey HPC solution providers, is offering a free benchmark of HPC servers integrated with the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Designed for efficient platform performance, with built-in HPC and AI acceleration, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver faster time to results, along with unmatched flexibility and reliability.

With more than two decades in the HPC industry, Koi Computers builds technology that takes full advantage of the latest breakthrough innovations, including these new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The company’s engineering staff has the integration expertise to develop and deploy turnkey servers that open up HPC capabilities to those with even the most basic technology skills.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We are looking forward to demonstrating the many performance advantages of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Our free benchmark testing program is an excellent opportunity to experience, firsthand, just how much faster applications run on our best-in-class servers integrated with these processors.”

3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide outstanding performance for a wide range of diverse and challenging HPC and AI applications in verticals such as manufacturing, finance, life sciences, geosciences and more. Innovations in core architecture and security, plus improved memory bandwidth and higher core counts, mean users can address complex requirements and unleash the value of data. Intel Speed Select technology allows infrastructure to meet the needs of each workload.

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors feature a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities for the most demanding workload requirements. Platform highlights include:

• Optimized for cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, network, security and IoT workloads, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors come with 8 to 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, feature and power levels.

• 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are the only data center CPU with built-in AI acceleration, end-to-end data science tools, and an ecosystem of smart solutions. This powerful combination unlocks more valuable insights in every app, from edge to cloud.

• 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX), which helps protect data and application code while in use from the edge to the datacenter, to the multi-tenant public cloud, enabling enhanced collaboration using shared data-- without compromising

privacy.

• Intel Crypto Acceleration increases the performance of encryption-intensive workloads, including SSL web serving, 5G infrastructure, VPN/firewalls. Achieve greater security with less penalty.

As the only data center CPU with built-in AI acceleration, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are AI-optimized to maximize the most popular AI frameworks. This means faster time-to-solution by using software that streamlines end-to-end data science, from ingest to deployment.

“Koi Computers has focused on developing high performance solutions that take advantage of the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor’s unique capabilities like AI acceleration and increased memory bandwidth, to offer their customers a robust compute performance from their HPC server platform, opening HPC insights to even more companies,” said Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of High Performance Computing, Data Platforms Group at Intel.

To learn more about the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or to sign up for the free benchmark program, please visit: https://koicomputers.com/3rd-gen-xeon/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

