Casey L. Calloway Named Trial Court Administrator for the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County)

Casey L. Calloway will be the new trial court administrator (TCA) for the 26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County). Judge W. Robert Bell and Judge Elizabeth Trosch named Calloway as trial court administrator on April 1, 2021. She will be responsible for the largest judicial district in North Carolina, overseeing forty-five employees and assisting thirty judges by managing all non-judicial activities: planning, organizing and directing limited and general jurisdiction functions.

“Ms. Calloway’s innovation and passion for access to the courts will shepherd the 26th Judicial District into a new generation of court operations,” said Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch.

Calloway has over 10 years of research and related project management experience furthering the administration of justice at the state court level, specifically in the superior and district courts in the 26th Judicial District. She is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) and Charlotte School of Law.

“I am honored to serve as trial court administrator for the 26th Judicial District. Project management, strategic planning, and organizing for practice-change are my passions and areas of expertise that I hope to utilize as trial court administrator. I believe that we have an unprecedented opportunity to integrate new resources to ensure equity and access to the court system,” said Calloway.

Calloway began her career as a parent advocate for the Neighborhood Advocacy Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Charlotte that provided essential legal and social work services to parents and families involved in child welfare cases through a client-centered, holistic model of representation. She then transitioned to the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Mecklenburg County, where she served as an assistant clerk managing the Project Management Division. Calloway has managed projects that included the successful management of a capital reserve project to renovate suites at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse; implementation of courthouse safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; management of a Data Integrity Initiative in preparation for an Integrated Case Management System; implementation of an eCourts Civil Domestic Violence system; and procurement and deployment of technology resources to support remote hearings and court services. Calloway was awarded the 2021 Most Valuable Clerk Award for Innovation for her ability to challenge the status quo through creative and innovative solutions.

Calloway serves on the leadership team for Race Matters for Juvenile Justice (RMJJ), a collaborative leadership group working within the juvenile court system to reduce disproportionality and disparate outcomes for children and families of color. She is a first-cohort graduate of Novant Health’s H: Drive Experience Leadership Program and participated in the North Carolina Cohort for the 2019-2021 Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE) Racial Equity Learning Year with RMJJ. She is also a member of the National Association for Court Management.

Calloway’s first day as TCA will be May 3, 2021.