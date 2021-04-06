MAC Group adds Kevin Aamodt to their X-Rite Team
Kevin brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a level of customer-facing expertise and empathy. We are thrilled to welcome him to the MAC Group family.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Aamodt is joining MAC Group as the X-Rite Brand Champion and Lead Technical Support for all of the current X-Rite product line. He will be responsible for technical support, training, software and hardware testing, as well as advising on new product development going forward. Kevin will be working remotely from his home office in Muskegon, Michigan.
— Jan Lederman, Mac Group President
Kevin is joining Mac Group after 20 years at X-Rite. His early years at X-Rite were spent as Product Champion for all Dental and Medical products, as well as the Photo Lab densitometers. In his last 10 years at X-Rite, he focused on color management tools for the photo and printing markets. He has been the North American Product Champion and Lead Technical Specialist for all display calibration and all i1 family products at X-Rite. He was responsible for tech support, tech support training, sales training, dealer training, software and hardware testing, new product development, software escalation, and FAQ and web article creation during that time.
“I am a problem-solver by nature. I enjoy the challenge of being faced with a problem that needs to be fixed. I was originally a Dental Lab Technician specializing in cosmetic dental restorations when X-Rite hired me to help develop a color tool for the dental industry. The dental industry before 2000 was not very computer-driven, so I can relate to a lot of my less computer literate customers. I think that the fact that where I came from vs where I am now, has equipped me to be a good customer advocate. I am thankful for the opportunity to join such an awesome and respected team!”- Kevin Aamodt, X-Rite Brand Champion and Lead Technical Support
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com
