Trophy Resources Engages Legal Firm
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)ATLANTA, GA, US, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to update its shareholders and the public in general. The company, in its efforts to better adhere to full disclosure practices with OTC Markets, has recently retained the legal services of Jeff Turner of JDT Legal, PLLC.
Trophy Resources, Inc., engaged the legal services of Mr. Turner specifically to prepare and submit an Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information Disclosures to satisfy certain OTC Markets requirements.
Attorney letters are required for a company to qualify for OTC Pink Current Information if that company does not submit audited financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and audited by a PCAOB qualified auditor. In order to submit an attorney letter on behalf of a company, the attorney must submit an Attorney Letter Agreement to OTC Markets and be approved by OTC Markets.
About JDT Legal, PLLC.
The securities law practice at JDT Legal, PLLC, is focused on private and public securities transactions within the micro- and small-cap space. For business owners, JDT Legal can prepare alternative financing agreements, such as convertible promissory notes, subscription agreements, and securities purchase agreements. JDT legal can also provide guidance for and prepare SEC filings including S-1 and Regulation A+ offering documents and 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K reports.
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Joseph Canouse
Trophy Resources, Inc.
+1 404-444-7855
